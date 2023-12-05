Make-A-Wish Colorado helps kids get their Christmas shopping done

AURORA, Colo. — A converted conference room at Children’s Hospital Colorado — packed with presents and brimming with holiday cheer — welcomed patients and Make-A-Wish kids to the 35th annual Wish Store on Monday.

“We’ve got thousands of gifts. We’re hoping to serve somewhere between 300 and 400 kids this year,” said Make-A-Wish Colorado President & CEO Scott Dishong.

The children were able to "shop" alongside volunteers, choosing gifts for their families (and one for themselves) for free. The goal is to give these kids a chance to go shopping for their families without their parents while bringing some holiday spirit during what might be a difficult time.

Denver7 anchor Jason Gruenauer went shopping with 6-year-old Addison.

“Are you excited to give these gifts for Christmas?” Gruenauer asked Addison.

“Yeah,” he replied with a smile.

