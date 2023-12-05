Make-A-Wish Colorado helps kids get their Christmas shopping done

AURORA, Colo. — A converted conference room at Children’s Hospital Colorado — packed with presents and brimming with holiday cheer — welcomed patients and Make-A-Wish kids to the 35th annual Wish Store on Monday.
“We’ve got thousands of gifts. We’re hoping to serve somewhere between 300 and 400 kids this year,” said Make-A-Wish Colorado President & CEO Scott Dishong.
The children were able to "shop" alongside volunteers, choosing gifts for their families (and one for themselves) for free. The goal is to give these kids a chance to go shopping for their families without their parents while bringing some holiday spirit during what might be a difficult time.
Denver7 anchor Jason Gruenauer went shopping with 6-year-old Addison.
“Are you excited to give these gifts for Christmas?” Gruenauer asked Addison.
“Yeah,” he replied with a smile.
To step inside this year’s Wish Store, click on the video below: