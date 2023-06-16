Local MMA fighter Archie Colgan aims to bring title to Denver

DENVER — Archie Colgan never figured his desire to get in shape would change his life.

A former standout wrestler at Pomona High School and the University of Wyoming, Colgan returned to Denver to work following graduation. He landed a good sales job and was simply seeking a workout when he wandered to the gym a few years ago.

He ran into former Wyoming standout grappler Justin Salas. They talked. Then they boxed.

"I wasn't looking to compete. I just wanted to get in some cardio. When I started, I wasn't that good. I was just consistent," Colgan told Denver7. "And I just became obsessed with it. Instead of doing it once a week or twice a week, I was doing it every day. I was obsessed with striking and learning."

Salas recognized the talent and significant improvement. He suggested Colgan turn pro. It was not an easy decision. Colgan was getting married and knew he would soon be starting a family. While logic suggested he ignore the temptation, the gravitational pull proved too strong.

"I knew what I wanted to do, so I took the gamble. And yes, I was scared," Coglan said. "I told my manager I was leaving, and then I was sitting in my car and had that feeling in my gut of, 'Oh (bleep). My safety net is gone.' But I was so committed. I don't regret it for a second. I am so blessed and happy with the journey I am on."

Colgan has followed his leap of faith with a jump into contention as an MMA fighter.

Colgan, nicknamed "King," boasts a 7-0 record with five knockouts. He is currently the No. 10 ranked lightweight as he enters Friday's bout in Chicago against former world title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8) as part of the star-studded preliminary card of BELLATOR 297, streaming live and free on the BELLATOR MMA and SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channels.

"I fought last on March 31. We just had our new baby boy. We have two boys now," said Colgan of his wife Teslin and sons Quentin and Kanan.

"I didn't want to fight right away," he continued. "I wanted to be a dad for a little bit. But when this opportunity came up with a guy who can boost my career, I couldn't pass it up. I couldn't say no. He has four times as many fights as I have. He's done some great things. But it's just my time. I believe that. I get to show that, and when I beat him, I get to capture his resume."

Though a proven wrestler, Colgan has surprised the industry as a striker. He warmed quickly to being on his feet and has honed his craft with the help of the Genesis Training Academy and Elevation Fight Team, which includes former UFC World Champion Kamaru Usman and fan-favorite Justin Gaethje.

Colgan understands the challenge of this bout. His opponent's resume demands respect.

"I think the biggest key for me is to stay disciplined," Colgan said. "I know I have a lot of explosiveness, and I know I am a great athlete. When I connect, he will feel it. But I also know he's going to know how to respond when he gets hurt. So, whether I put him in a bad situation or he puts me in one, I have to stay disciplined."

When Colgan talks fighting, he sounds relaxed and patient. It is a juxtaposition to the man in the ring, who writes a diary of havoc with his fists and feet. The sport has grown on Colgan. He never thought he would be in the ring, now it's impossible to not imagine a life without pursuing his dream.

"I love the one-on-one, the same things that attracted me to wrestling. The me vs. you, my work vs. your work, your physical attributes vs. mine. And I like to be violent in my fights. I like the violence and artistry of the sport," Colgan said.

"At first when I was training, I came back home to my new life," he continued. "Now I have people hitting me up to train in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Miami. But I have found my groove with my coaches and my team here. I am really proud that I am from Denver and from Colorado. I am going to win a world title and bring it back to Colorado, to the state that I was born."

