Highlands Ranch school therapy dog has a ball celebrating 9th birthday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The therapy dog at STEM School Highlands Ranch had a ball Thursday celebrating turning 9 years old.

Daisy's birthday party was complete with a surprise tennis ball drop at a school-wide assembly.

The school's robotics team pulled the string to unleash a bunch of tennis balls for the beloved pup.

The school had been taking tennis ball donations to complete her unique piñata of sorts. Daisy then paraded through the school collecting the donated toys from students on her way to the gym for the drop.

Daisy, STEM's therapy dog took a walk through elementary collecting donated tennis balls along the way from students. This is leading up to the massive tennis ball drop in the secondary gym to celebrate her 9th birthday.@KDVR @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/HWLMBQDcid — STEM School Highlands Ranch (@stemschoolHR) April 25, 2024

And at the assembly, students and staff sang "Happy Birthday" to Daisy.

"I think it's a really important event for the school. It's a moment of healing in a way, a moment of celebration ahead of May 7 and just a recognition of having the support that students need to overcome that," Highlands Ranch STEM School Robotics Team Coach Dakota Mann said.

The celebration of Daisy was one of the school's resiliency events students and staff are having as they prepare to mark the 5-year mark since the shooting on campus.

Daisy was introduced to the school in the spring of the 2020-2021 school year following the shooting of Kendrick Castillo, a student at STEM School Highlands Ranch, on May 7, 2019.

"Daisy was a shoulder to cry on, somebody to lean to without any judgment, so it feels right to give back and I'm glad robotics could do that," Mann said.

The resiliency events from May 6 through May 12 are called #STEMShares.

"STEMShares is our way of thanking and giving back to the community, showing our appreciation for everyone who helped us out during May 7. It's also our way of honoring Kendrick Castillo," Amrit Ahuja, the president of Student Advisory at Highlands Ranch STEM School said.

Last month, Douglas County reached nearly $70,000 to fund the building of a memorial to Castillo. He's remembered as hero for charging the gunman inside the school, giving his classmates time to hide and run.

The Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund and Oversight Committee is spearheading the movement to create a memorial.

Douglas County and the Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF) set a goal of $30,000 for the monument and memorial. All contributions that surpass the goal will go towards scholarships in Kendrick's honor.

