Golfer breaks world record for most 18-hole courses played in single year

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — When it comes to love of the game, few could argue with Patrick Koenig’s passion and dedication to golf.

“It’s just a great game,” Koenig said. “You have to figure out how to have fun playing bad golf. The ability to handle that repeatedly is a great way to train yourself to become — for me — a better person.”

On Tuesday, the former software sales guy turned golf course photographer set the new world record for most 18-hole courses played in a single year. Jonathan and Cathie Weaver had held the title since March 2009 when they completed 449 games.

“We’ve played 449 different golf courses. This is 450,” Koenig said at the Omni Interlocken Golf Course in Broomfield. “That sets the new record.”

Denver7

It’s only fitting for him to achieve greatness in a place atop the world, at a mile high in suburban Denver.

“It’s the coolest,” Koenig said. “I’ve got all of my friends here who came from all over the country.”

“We’re just so excited to be a part of it,” said Chris Woods, director of golf for Omni Interlocken. “Colorado golf in the fall is spectacular, right? And the views here at Omni Interlocken are next to none.”

“You know, I think the golf gods shined on me,” Koenig said. “They’re not shining on my score right now, but that’s okay. That’s okay. You know, we’re having fun.”

Throughout his journey, Koenig was also raising money for charity. So far this year, he has raised more than $32,000 for First Tees.

Denver7

Koenig says his journey isn't over. He still has until the end of the year to further shatter the previous record.

“Oh, we’re going to keep playing,” he said.

If you’d like to follow Koenig’s journey, or make a donation, you can do so here.

