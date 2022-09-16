Empower Field at Mile High goes high-tech, gourmet with new menu

DENVER — When Broncos fans return to Empower Field at Mile High for the first home game of the season Sunday, they will find some new food and beverage options from some local restaurants.

Empower Field now has its own food hall concept called Downtown Mile High. It includes food from The Cherry Cricket, Wild Taco Tacos and Osteria Marco. It’s a sit-down dining area with a full service bar.

At locations throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy a Boulder sausage hot link, Mile High hot chicken sandwiches, tacos from Wild Taco Tacos and hot tots with chicken from Chef Frank Bonanno.

The Broncos and Aramark, their food and beverage provider, worked hard on the menu, even traveling to 15 Mexican restaurants to find the perfect taco.

“We survey fans after every game and postseason, and continue to kind of evolve our menus into what people are eating in actual Denver,” Aramark general manager Brian Tuscano said.

The new food items will range in price from around $13 to $17.

The goal is to change out the new food concepts every season but still provide fans their favorite comfort food.

“Chicken tenders and french fries are probably our best selling item here. We have our Tender Love and Chicken concept on the main concourse, and it's our best selling item that we have in the building,” Tuscano said.

Aramark is trying some new technology to get customers their drinks quicker.

At Tended Bar, fans can purchase a cocktail by registering on a computer screen, scanning their ID and using the touch screen to choose from 10 different liquors.

“It's easy-quick. Instead of waiting in a line for three or four minutes to get to your actual bartender, it's an easy 15 seconds,” Tuscano said.

There are three Tended Bars in the stadium. You don’t have to tip, but if you do, it’s donated to charity.