'Dream come true': Coloradans catch rare glimpse of northern lights

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a rare sight in Colorado. But on Sunday night, many accomplished a bucket list item as beautiful colors filled the night sky across parts of the state.

"It's always been a dream of mine," said Dakota McGee, who lives in Iliff, Colorado. "It's been a bucket list-type thing. And to actually capture and see them is really amazing for me."

McGee captured photos of the lights just a few miles away from his home.

"To get to see them this far south is pretty rare, it does happen occasionally. Just to see something that magnificent from the sky is just something I've always wanted to see. I got lucky last night," said McGee.

Rick Martinez, who lives in Estes Park, was also one of the lucky ones.

"It's pretty neat. When you see it, you're looking and you think there's something kind of moving in the sky. It's just cool. It's like, 'Man, I wish it would happen regularly,'" Martinez said. "It doesn't happen that often."

"To capture the northern lights, aurora borealis is very special. And just to see the green and pink colors in them was really just amazing. And they’re as beautiful as everyone says," added McGee.

Both McGee and Martinez are still reflecting after getting to see something on so many people's bucket list. They're waiting to see if the lights will be visible again Monday night.

"I hope so. Hope tonight will work out. It's, the numbers are high enough," said Martinez.

"Dream come true type of thing," added McGee.