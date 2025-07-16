Denver Zoo welcomes newest member of critically endangered Eastern bongo herd

DENVER — Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance officials on Wednesday announced they had welcome the newest member of their Eastern bongo herd, a critically endangered antelope.

The female calf, who does not yet have a name, was born July 5 to parents Howard and Fern, Zoo officials said in a news release.

“This bongo baby is curious, loves exploring and enjoys napping in the shade with her big sister Fig and the rest of the herd,” they added.

Zoo officials said guests can go and say hi and celebrate what they called an “amazing conservation win” during your next visit to the zoo.

The Eastern (or Mountain) bongo is only found in a mountain forested region of central Kenya – near Mt. Kenya and the Aberdare mountains.

Lead Animal Care Specialist Jordan B., Animal Care Specialist Chris M. and Curator of Large Mammals Maura D.

Zoo officials say the Eastern bongo are very shy and reclusive, and run with their head up so the horns don’t get suck in branches as they escape predators.

The Eastern bongo is one of the largest forest antelopes, standing between 3.5 to 4.5 feet high at the shoulder, and are 7-10 feet long.

In the wild, the Eastern bongo eats leaves and bark from bushes along with grasses, flowers and roots. Since they require salt in their diet, they’ll often visit mineral licks at night, Zoo officials said.

They are hunted by leopards and sometimes hyenas and lions, “but humans are now the main predators.”

The stripes on their sides and backs help them camouflage in the forest shadows, Zoo officials said.