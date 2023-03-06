Denver teen hosting final blood drive today for other children battling cancer

AURORA, Colo. — Fighting cancer takes enough energy, but Moises Pacheco-Lewingdon is now helping others with their battle, too.

The 17-year-old Denver-area student will host his final blood drive today at Children's Colorado, in an effort to make sure more all young patients there are able to receive blood transfusions.

"With low blood supplies, only a certain amount of the blood supplies can go to the Children's Hospital oncology clinic. [But] blood is not just needed there - it's needed everywhere in Children's hospital," said Pacheco-Lewingdon, who is hosting these as part of his Eagles Scout project. "So I wanted to make sure that we get more blood supplies, not just for the oncology clinic - but just for Children's Hospital in general."

Moises is currently in remission from Stage IV Hodgkin's lymphoma, and wants to make sure he helps other kids going through battles.

The blood drive will be Monday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Children's Colorado.