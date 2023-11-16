Denver Illuminations lights Broomfield home for 5-year-old battling cancer

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Broomfield family who has been in and out of the hospital as their 5-year-old daughter battles cancer has some extra holiday cheer thanks to Denver Illuminations.

The crew took time out of their busy schedule to install lights at the home of the Lu family, free of charge..

Lexie Lu, 5, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just eight months old after doctors found a tumor on her spine. Between her surgeries, chemotherapy treatments and check-ups, there hasn't been much time for holiday decorations.

"We didn't have time to do Christmas lights, but we would just take her out to see other people's houses and lights. And she loved that," mom Carolyn Lu said. "And every time we drove home, I was like, 'We should just put lights on.' And then, like, 'But we don't have time.'"

When the team at Denver Illuminations heard that, they knew they'd find the extra time in their schedule to give the Lu home the holiday glow-up it deserves.

The team arrived Wednesday morning to adorn the house and surrounding bushes with sparkling white and blue lights.

"In this situation, with them being so busy because of chemo, and doctors — and we understand. I've got a sick kid myself," said Melissa Holovach, vice president of Denver Illuminations. "So it was a very quick decision. It was like, we're gonna figure out how to make this work."

