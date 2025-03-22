Cougar Café brings joy and confidence to Carson Elementary students in Denver

DENVER — Every Friday, the halls of Carson Elementary come alive with the positive energy of the Cougar Café, a student-run initiative that combines learning with real-world experience.

Started by Colleen Donahue, a current special education teacher, and Sammy Daniel, a former special education teacher, the café is a haven for students — offering them a break from structured activities while promoting joy and responsibility.

The Cougar Café serves as a platform for older students to mentor younger ones, creating a sense of community and collaboration.

“We just wanted to do something fun, something to bring joy to the school, in a way for the older and the younger kids to be able to be together,” Donahue said.

Colin Riley, Denver7 The Cougar Cafe team walks down the hall to their next delivery location.

This blend of age groups enhances the school's environment, where students like Ajax Dyen, the café's manager for the day, thrive on responsibility.

“He likes to be in charge, and this was the perfect way for him to do it in an appropriate way at school,” Donahue added. Ajax uses a "go-to list" to ensure the café staff delivers snacks and drinks to all the locations in a timely manner, giving him not only leadership but also organizational skills.

Viv, the cashier, takes pride in her social interactions while ringing up sales, exclaiming, “We always bring food and sweets to the staff!” This social engagement is crucial for students like Viv, who shine in the spotlight as they interact with peers and teachers alike.

Colleen Donahue noted the positive impact the initiative has on students’ confidence.

“They take their job very seriously. You really see them shine in front of all these different adults,” she said. As the students engage in their roles, many previously nervous individuals have developed the ability to communicate confidently.

The initiative has not only gained popularity within the school but also among families in the community. As local families hear about the Cougar Café's benefits, they have stepped in to provide funding for snacks and supplies, creating a broader support network.

Colin Riley, Denver7 The Couger Cafe employees await an order from a teacher at Carson Elementary.

As the students continue to hone their skills — from managing the café to practicing greeting and counting — Daniel hopes that the experience will leave a lasting impression.

“I just hope that when these kids move on to their next school, they always look back and think, ‘Cougar Café was my favorite part about fifth grade, or my favorite part about third grade,'” she said.

With every delivery of snacks and drinks, the Cougar Café reinforces the importance of experiential learning, proving that education goes beyond the confines of textbooks. In the end, it’s not just about acquiring knowledge, but building community and confidence — skills that will carry these students far beyond the walls of Carson Elementary.