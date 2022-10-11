Colorado dog rescue says it only has $56 in its bank account, will close this month without donations

DENVER — We can't let a dog rescue close during Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, right?

A Friend of Jack Rescue, based in Colorado, announced on Instagram that the foster-based nonprofit only has $56 left in its bank account and would have to close by the end of the month without enough donations.

The organization was founded in August of 2020 by Allie Bradshaw, who wanted to find a way to save dogs from "kill shelters" in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. She estimates that it now has over $30,000 in medical bills to pay for these dogs, as well as 40 dogs still in foster care.

A Colorado dog rescue is asking for donations to avoid closure — here's how you can help

"This is heartbreaking for everybody. We've saved 1,500 lives in two years," she told Denver7, virtually. "It's costing us hundreds of dollars just to have these dogs fostered, but we don't have any consistent donors."

If you would like to help, you can donate on their website here.