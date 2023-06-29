Beautiful Lives Project, Triple Crown Sports teach about 100 people with disabilities how to play softball

AURORA, Colo. — About 100 people with disabilities enjoyed an afternoon learning the skills of softball in Aurora, thanks to the Beautiful Lives Project and Triple Crown Sports.

The Beautiful Lives Project provides opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in various activities that may have been out of reach before.

The nonprofit works with companies, sports teams and community organizations to host events.

Beautiful Lives Project creates immersive activities for people with disabilities

On Wednesday, they welcomed about 100 adults and children with disabilities to the Aurora Sports Park, where players and coaches with the Triple Crown Sports softball tournament taught them how they can enjoy the sport. This marked the fourth time Triple Crown Sports has partnered with the Beautiful Lives Project.

Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the nonprofit, said he knows how important events like this can become.

He recalled sitting on the basketball bench at the University of Evansville after an invite from former basketball coach Marty Simmons, who is now the head men's basketball coach at Eastern Illinois University.

"Sitting on the Evansville basketball bench changed my life and I wanted to allow people with disabilities to have similar opportunities to experience sports and create memories through sports that will last a lifetime," Weiler said. "Sitting on the Evansville basketball bench, I was able to experience college basketball and be surrounded with people who wanted to help me to have success in life."

On the field Wednesday, he said the Beautiful Lives Project is open to everybody, no matter what disability they have.

"People with disabilities are often doubted by others and since I am blind, I've had people who didn't think that I could do things since I can't see," he explained. "I want to help people with disabilities not have as many barriers and obstacles to overcome... The importance of surrounding yourself with people who believe in you and people who want to help you live your dreams and overcome the obstacles and challenges that you face in your life on a daily basis."

The atmosphere at the nonprofit's events are always positive and welcoming to all. People often leave with new skills and new friends, he said.

"The Beautiful Lives Project works to allow the chance to experience sports and to create lifelong friendships and to allow people of all disabilities to find those who want to help them overcome the obstacles and challenges they face in their life," Weiler said.