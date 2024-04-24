Baby sloth born at Denver Zoo

DENVER — The Denver Zoo on Friday welcomed a cute new addition — a Linnie's two-toed sloth pup.

The pup was born to parents Charlotte and Elliot. It's their fourth baby at Denver Zoo, according to zoo officials.

Curator of Ectotherms Andy S. and Tropical Discovery Animal Care Specialist Mariah S. / Denver Zoo

The zoo said Charlotte and her baby are "thriving," and the little one is healthy and nursing like a pro. Charlotte does have access to the public-facing part of her habitat, meaning visitors could possibly see the mama and baby.

Officials are waiting on a DNA test to determine the sex of the baby. Its name hasn't been decided yet.

If you want a sloth of your own, zoo officials said you can symbolically adopt one! Each adoption helps the Denver Zoo care for the growing sloth family as well as its other 2,500 animals. You can learn more through this link.