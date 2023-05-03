Watch Now
NewsPositive News

Actions

Asbury Elementary fifth graders leave lasting impression through mural project

Asbury Elementary School mural
Denver7
Asbury Elementary School mural
Asbury Elementary School mural
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 08:36:56-04

DENVER — Fifth graders at Asbury Elementary School are ready to graduate, but this last major project of theirs will leave a lasting impression.

Local muralist Rafael Herrera is lending his talents to the students. He says the lessons learned during this process extend far beyond the canvas — or concrete in this case.

“We’re teaching these kids to be able to express themselves," Herrera.

Asbury Elementary fifth graders leave lasting impression through mural project

In the video, you can watch the students add their finishing touches while also sharing what lessons they'll take away from Asbury Elementary.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more