Artist-turned-barber at Denver's Scissorhand Design Studio brings creativity to world of hair

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — There is one spot north of Denver getting Broncos fans looking the part for the playoffs.

Scissorhand Design Studio is celebrating 10 years of business. They first started during the Broncos championship run and Super Bowl win in 2016.

Inside the studio, it’s a family business creating a space for the community to gather. They have 18 people providing services in the barbershop and even more operating the Color Studio next door.

The owner, Tejay Mora, tells Denver7 that before he was a barber, he was an artist. Now, he brings that artistic eye to the world of hair. Mora and the team can execute anything from team logos to unique trending designs.

“We're very well-known for doing designs here, and it's just a hot commodity, especially for the young kids, whether it's little league football logos or just a little small pep in their step," he said.

The design studio is complete with people from all over the Denver metro area. Many of their staff are award-winning barbers who are dedicated to the craft. For this team though, it’s more than just haircuts. Tejay and his staff also do outreach within the community to give back.

“We've done back to school cuts," he said. "We've done Christmas cuts for the less fortunate. We offered free haircuts for straight A's. So you know, it's about giving back to the community as well too.”

Tejay’s daughter and stylist, Doody Mora, said another reward is giving people confidence when they walk out their doors.

“To me, if I can help somebody feel confident within their hair, I'm going to try to do that," she said. "Whether it's with color or braids, even a haircut, nice blowout, it just gives them confidence and makes them feel good. Feel good, look good.”

You can find Scissorhand Design Studio at 421 W. 104th Ave. Unit A in Northglenn. You can also see their work on social media — just search Scissorhand Design Studio.