Adams County deputies, firefighters help deliver baby on Memorial Day after responding to vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies and firefighters in Adams County thought they were responding to a car crash in the early hours of Monday, but were met with a different kind of emergency once they arrived at the scene.

Engine 23 responded to a call of a car crash that was updated to a childbirth in progress. At the scene, they found deputies holding a newborn baby, delivered just moments before.

The official X account of the South Adams County Fire Department said the crew “quickly provided critical care to both the mother and her baby” by wrapping the newborn in a blanket and initiating simulation efforts, which were rewarded with the baby’s first cry.

The crew then clamped and cut the umbilical cord while make sure both the mother and her newborn baby girl received life-sustaining care.

“In the ambulance, they promoted skin-to-skin contact, creating a joyful moment for the mother as she held her healthy baby girl for the first time,” officials said. “The delivering OB physician praised Engine 23 for their ‘great job’ and ‘excellent care.’”

The fire department thanked the deputy, the Platte Valley Ambulance Service team, B-Shift E23, and a safety officer for their exceptional work.