DENVER — Colorado Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 30, and so far, more than 639,000 ballots have been returned by eligible voters, according to the latest statisitics from the Colorado Secretary of State's office.

Colorado has about 4.5 million registered voters, and the latest numbers reflect a 14% voter turn out 3 days before the election.

▶ WATCH: Denver7 anchor Micah Smith breaks down what the current voting numbers show ahead of the June 30 primary

What Colorado early voting numbers reveal about turnout in this year's primary election

According to Axios, during the 2018 midterm election, the last midterm with state level and congressional races on the ballot, voter turnout reached 30% with 1.3 million voters casting their ballots.

As of Friday, of all the counties in the state, Jefferson County voters have returned the most ballots, with more than 76,000 voters submitting a ballot, representing a 16% voter turnout.



The state’s largest county, Denver County, has returned a little more than 67,000 ballots so far resulting, in 12% voter turnout.

The deadline to mail-in a ballot or receive a ballot via mail has passed.

Voters can return ballots to local drop boxes or vote in-person until 7:00pm on June 30.