Westminster voters consider ballot measure that would increase sales tax to help revamp fire department

WESTIMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster firefighters hope to upgrade their aging fire stations if voters approve ballot measure 3C, which would increase sales tax in the city.

The measure would implement a 0.5% sales tax increase, adding $0.05 for every $10 spent. The tax would generate an additional $19 million annually for the fire department.

"It's addressing a need that we've had for quite a while," said firefighter August Rasche, a local firefighter's union board member.

Rasche said the additional revenue would provide the following:



45 new firefighters and paramedics

two ambulances and fire engines

two new fire stations

renovation of the current three stations

Firefighters operate under a four-minute response time standard operating procedure. Rasche said it's difficult for Westminster Fire to meet that response time due to increased call volume and coverage gaps.

According to Westminster fire officials, the department saw a 37% increase in calls between 2020 to 2023.

“We started out at about 7,000 calls for service when I first started here, and now we're at over 17,000 calls,” said acting Westminster Fire Chief Erik Birk.

The fire department would also build a new training facility to help firefighters who often have to leave town for training procedures.

If passed, Rasche hopes the two new stations will completed and fully staffed within the next three years. The sales tax increase will go into effect at the start of the new fiscal year.

“If we were able to construct a station tomorrow, they would run 1,800 calls that first year off the bat," said Rasche.

Those against the measure argue that if approved, Westminster will have the second-highest sales tax rate in Adams County. Additionally, they contend that 3C would push tax dollars out of the city as residents shop in surrounding communities to avoid paying more for goods and services.