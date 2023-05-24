Watch full Denver mayoral debate: Candidates Johnston, Brough spar on Denver7 ahead of runoff

DENVER — Denver mayoral candidates Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough appeared on Denver7 Tuesday in a debate hosted by anchor Anne Trujillo in partnership with Colorado Public Radio, The Denver Post and Denverite.

Among critical issues debated: School security, homelessness, crime, transportation, affordability, housing and the migrant surge in Denver.

Denver mayoral candidates Johnston and Brough were among a field of 17 candidates to advance to the June 6 runoff following the April 4 general election, in which no candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Denver7 mayoral debate part 1

Runoff ballots were mailed out beginning May 15 and can be returned anytime at a 24-hour ballot drop-off box. The last day to send a ballot back by mail is May 30, which is also the last day to register to vote and receive a ballot by mail.

June 6 is Election Day and all mailed ballots must be returned by 7 p.m., according to the city elections website. Voters must also be in line by 7 p.m. to cast a vote in person.

Denver7 mayoral debate part 2

