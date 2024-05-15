Fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra honored in Washington D.C. Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. — Fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra was honored in our nation's capitol Monday. His name is one of thousands of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty that was read aloud.

Each year, names of officers killed are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. Monday. Their names were read aloud as part of National Police Week.

Officer Becerra's name was read aloud along with Sergeant Michael Moran, who was killed during a traffic stop in Cortez in last year.