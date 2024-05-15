Watch Now
Fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra honored in Washington D.C. Monday

Officer Becerra was honored at our nation's capitol tonight.
Officer Julian Becerra End of Watch
Posted at 7:33 AM, May 15, 2024
WASHINGTON D.C. — Fallen Fountain police officer Julian Becerra was honored in our nation's capitol Monday. His name is one of thousands of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty that was read aloud.

Each year, names of officers killed are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. Monday. Their names were read aloud as part of National Police Week.

Officer Becerra's name was read aloud along with Sergeant Michael Moran, who was killed during a traffic stop in Cortez in last year.

