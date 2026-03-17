Two immigration enforcement bills will be heard by Colorado House Judiciary Committee

DENVER — The Colorado House Judiciary Committee will hear a pair of bills on immigration enforcement in the state on Tuesday.

HB26-1276 would create new restrictions around enforcement including how often detention facilities can be inspected and more rules for detainee conditions.

The bill requires state and local agencies that receive a subpoena from federal immigration authorities to send a copy to a department, which will post it online, and if the agency complies with the subpoena, it must notify the person affected.

It also prohibits government entities and airports from helping transport individuals detained by federal immigration authorities, with violations leading to civil penalties.

Under this bill, public health agencies are allowed to inspect facilities that detain noncitizens for civil immigration proceedings.

Two immigration enforcement bills will be heard by CO House Judiciary Committee

The new legislation would expand oversight of ICE detention centers, more of which are expected to open in the state; hold specific agencies accountable when local law enforcement officials break state law to share information with ICE; and require additional transparency when the state receives subpoenas from immigration authorities.

HB26-1275 would prohibit law enforcement officers from wearing masks.

It would require state law enforcement officers to clearly identify themselves and prevent them from wearing masks. Although, the law wouldn’t apply to federal agents.

This push follows the Denver City Council recent passage of an ordinance banning all law enforcement officers, including federal agents to clearly identify themselves when operating in city limits.

The measure, which includes exemptions for things like undercover operations, as well as SWAT, tactical, and emergency responses, applies to local, state and federal officers operating in Denver.

Under the new Denver law, federal agents who do not comply could be cited — or even arrested — by Denver police.

After the city council approved the ban, U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in part:

"Sanctuary politicians attempting to ban our federal law enforcement from wearing masks is despicable and a flagrant attempt to endanger our officers. To be crystal clear: we will not abide by unconstitutional bans. The Supremacy Clause makes it clear that state politicians do not control federal law enforcement."