Trump takes 56 counties, Haley wins 8: How Colorado Republicans voted on Super Tuesday

Donald Trump won all but eight counties in Colorado en route to capturing more than 63% of the vote on Super Tuesday, according to elections data provider Decision Desk HQ.

Nikki Haley, who didn't have the Super Tuesday performance she needed to hold off Trump at the front of the race for the Republican nomination, grabbed eight counties in Colorado – including Denver and Boulder.

These are the counties where Haley earned a majority of the vote, as of 9 p.m. with 92% reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ:



Denver (53.25%)

Boulder (55.65%)

Eagle (48.72%

Summit (56.1%)

Pitkin (59.24%)

Routt (49.19%)

San Miguel (52.26%)

San Juan (50.88%)

Trump will win a majority of Colorado's 37 Republican delegates – though the final total is determined by a complicated formula that weighs both statewide vote totals and congressional district votes and will be made official in the coming days.

Trump won convincingly in most state primaries Tuesday, though Haley was projected to win Vermont's Republican primary.

Go here for more election results.