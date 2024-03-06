Watch Now
Biden sweeps every Colorado county on Super Tuesday: A breakdown of the votes

Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 05, 2024
President Joe Biden swept all 64 counties in Colorado on Super Tuesday, grabbing an overwhelming 84.6% of the vote, according to elections data provider Decision Desk HQ.

The "noncommitted delegate" option added to the Democratic ballot in Colorado garnered just 7% of the vote.

Biden dominated statewide, and earned more than 84% of the vote in nearly all of the state's most populous counties. He will win the lion's share of Colorado's 72 Democratic delegates – though the final total is determined by a complicated formula that weighs both statewide vote totals and congressional district votes and will be made official in the coming days.

Biden won in a landslide in every state primary Tuesday.

Go here for more election results.

