Tighter races yet to be called in Colorado Nov. 7, 2023 election as of Wednesday afternoon

There were some tight races in the Nov. 7, 2023 election that have yet to be called as of Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora

Incumbent Mike Coffman appears to be in the lead with 55% of the vote.

He told Denver7 about the differences he noticed between his campaign this year compared to when he was first elected in 2019.

"You know, when I first ran, it was really suburban issues. It was quality of life and transportation and things like that. And going into this election, it was very urban. It was raised poverty and crime with crime at the very top. People were very concerned about wanting a different, a tough-on-crime approach, and had confidence that I would deliver on that," Coffman said.

Denver7 also spoke to Coffman's challenger Councilman Juan Marcano who has 38% of the vote.

"I just want to thank everybody who voted for voting. And just remind everyone that what happens in these nonpartisan local races impacts your life more than Congress, than your state representative, or your state senators or your county commissioners and that people really need to vote in these elections, Marcano said.

Arvada

In Arvada, the race is also close to elect a new mayor for the first time in 12 years. Lauren Simpson narrowly leads John Marriot. The two are both on Arvada City Council together. Current Mayor Marc Williams is term limited.

Lakewood

In Lakewood, Councilwoman Wendi Strom leads the pack of candidates for the mayor's seat. Strom is up against challengers Cathy Ketner and Don Burkhart.

Loveland

In Loveland, incumbent Mayor Jacki Marsh is looking posed to win over challengers Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash and Janice Ververs.

Douglas County School District

In Douglas County, ballot issue 5A— a mill levy override— appears to be passing. 52% of voters have voted "yes," while 48% have voted "no." The mill levy override would raise property taxes for Douglas County residents by about $20 on every $100,000 of home value. That money will go toward a pay raise for teachers and staff in Douglas County School District.

Ballot issue 5B, on the other hand, does not appear to be passing. 52% of voters said "no," while 48% said "yes." The district wanted the bond money to build new schools and upgrade safety.

