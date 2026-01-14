The bills already in the works ahead of new state legislative session Wednesday

DENVER — Ahead of the start of the new state legislative session Wednesday, Denver7 talked to Democratic and Republican leadership about bills already in the works.

“I think it's really important to highlight that Senator Roberts has a bill that's going to provide more flexibility on how we use revenue to support affordable housing projects,” State Rep. Monica Duran, D-Jefferson County, said.

There is already work on tax incentives and other funding for affordable housing, Rep. Duran said.

Denver7 also talked to Republican State Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-District 6. He agreed housing affordability will be a huge topic. One of his priorities is making sure legislation works for all parts of the state.

“The common ground is a recognition that life in Colorado, particularly in housing space, has become unaffordable,” Sen. Simpson said. “I'm working on a bill with my democratic colleague, Senator Olivia from Boulder, about how do we make the voters will in proposition 123 funding and workforce housing. This is a common occurrence of the capital where very well intentioned policies that they're implemented differently and have different impacts, whether you're in the metro regions, front range, or whether you're in rural Colorado or mountain resort communities. We've struggled in rural Colorado and some of the mountain resort communities to get prop 123 funding in place to get workforce housing.”

He also said he is mindful of talks about different building codes and how it impacts building affordable housing. He said same goes for energy conservation.

“I've been an advocate for, you know, how do we incorporate more and more clean energy in our portfolio? But look, I'm also a realist that recognized, you know, there are challenges in that effort and costs have escalated exponentially since some of these projects were envisioned,” Sen. Simpson said.

Both sides do agree that water conservation will be a top priority as well.

“The way the year is shape shaping up right now, it's going to be a significant challenge. You know, I farm and ranch, I totally depend upon snowpack falling in the San Juans out my window up here. We're, you know, we're 50 or 60% of normal,” Sen. Simpson said.

Leadership from both sides of the aisle said expect to hear about a debate around artificial intelligence.

“Chat bots is a huge topic that's causing harm to children and it's coming into our health care space. Whether it's doing assessments or reviewing documents and it's writing reports, we just need to make sure it's done safely and that somebody's looking at it and no harm is caused,” Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-District 32, said.

“I'm relying on advocates and businesses and chambers and folks that are impacted by it to really engage us and help us figure out What the right path forward is, but it'll be another interesting session around AI, I'm sure,” Sen. Simpson said.

The Democrats are gearing up to work on legislation they say will be designed to counteract any impacts on Colorado from the Trump Administration.

“I think what we're going to focus on is obviously protecting consumers, clean energy, civil rights, and to push back against the Trump administration, of him coming in, and the stuff that he's been doing to our state,” Sen. Rodriguez said.

In response, Sen. Simpson said he hopes the focus stays on Colorado.

“How we can work together collectively to keep us the body, the chamber focused on those important issues to Colorado,” Sen. Simpson said. “That we don't end up with this as a political theater in the chamber.”

Democratic leadership hosted a press conference Tuesday to share more details about their priorities for the legislative session.



Republican leaders within the Colorado State Capitol had planned a press availability Wednesday morning, and Denver7 will share their priorities by the end of the day.