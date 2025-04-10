Tariff whiplash: DU expert shares potential impacts of changing tariffs

DENVER — President Donald Trump on Wednesday changed course when it comes to tariffs.

The president announced a pause on reciprocal tariffs for most countries for 90 days, instead imposing a 10% baseline tariff. The change does not apply to China, which now faces a 125% tariff.

Trump cited a “lack of respect” from China as the reason behind the increased tariff.

Denver7’s Jessica Porter sat down with Fritz Mayer, dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, about the potential impact of these ever-changing tariffs.

"I think it's it confuses people, and it makes us less credible, makes the president less credible. So I think there's a short-term cost. You see the markets reacting,” Mayer said. "But then there's some real long-term problems because if we're not a credible place, if we're not predictable, businesses around the world and countries around the world start to think, 'Well, maybe, we need to get together and leave the US out.'"

Korbel said there’s no historical precedent for the erratic decisions on tariffs or their scale.