State Senate Judiciary Committee to hear bill Wednesday about consumer protections for artificial intelligence

A new state Senate bill is trying to address with consumer protections for artificial intelligence. SB24-205 will be in committee Wednesday, but it’s already drawing praise and pushback.

One part of the bill that sticks out to business owners is the requirement that developers let consumers know when they are interacting with AI. The bill also says any synthetic digital content produced by an AI system must be marked and detectable.

More than 100 businesses, developers and entrepreneurs who focus on AI are not on board with this bill, according to a press release from the RXN group. Business owners feel the bill is being rushed and claim that there was no input from the community or from small business owners.

Supporters of this bill, including lawyers from outside Colorado, are watching this legislation closely. They said, while AI is beneficial for businesses, there needs to be regulations in place that consider both existing law and best practice.

