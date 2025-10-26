South Metro Fire District warns of possible delays if tax measure fails

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — With Election Day just 10 days away, Arapahoe, Douglas, and Jefferson county voters must decide how to fund their fire district's future.

Ballot Measure 7A asks voters to approve a property tax increase for the South Metro Fire District, which faces a significant annual budget shortfall.

The fire district serves around 600,000 people and is facing significant challenges.

"In the last five years, the total call volume has gone up 24%," said board chair Jim Albee.

South Metro Fire Rescue District

Albee explained that increased emergency calls are just one factor contributing to the financial strain. Recent state legislation reducing property taxes has also cut district revenue, including for South Metro.

"We are 81% funded by property tax, so the effect of that legislation had a significant impact on our resources, and what we believe are our resources to serve the community going forward," said Albee.

The cost of serving the community has also risen dramatically. Everything from firefighter gear to emergency vehicles has become more expensive, putting additional pressure on the district's budget.

"Our message is that we want to continue doing that, and it's going to take a little bit more than what they've been paying," he said.

Over the last several months, South Metro surveyed voters in the district. According to officials, most respondents preferred a sales tax increase over a property tax increase, though Measure 7A proposes the latter.

If the mill levy passes, a homeowner with a $750,000 house — the district's average — will pay about $140 more per year.

On Saturday, Denver7 met voter Mary Alice Mehaffy, who was dropping off her ballot in Centennial.

Mehaffy said she would have preferred a sales tax increase and believes areas of growth like Sterling Ranch should bear a greater share of the costs.

"If there is a shortfall, it should go where the new growth is, and the new growth should be picking up the tab for that shortfall," said Mehaffy.

On the other hand, voter Sandy Britton said personal experience with the department's services convinced her to vote "yes" on the property tax increase.

"My husband had MS for years and was in a wheelchair," she said. "He fell quite a few times. I'd call them. They'd come to the house, pick them up, help me. So, yeah, I'm standing behind them."

South Metro officials warned about potential consequences if the measure fails to pass.

"We will still come. We will still serve as well as we can. It may take us longer to get there. There may be fewer people who arrive initially when we show up on scene," said Albee.

With the choice now in voters' hands, Mehaffy emphasized the importance of casting your ballot.

"Your voice does matter, and I just want everyone to know that," she said.

South Metro Fire District warns of possible delays if tax measure fails