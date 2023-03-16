Watch Now
So, what happens if I vote for a mayoral candidate that dropped out of the race?

Since ballots went out before Kwame Spearman dropped out of the mayor's race, we asked the Denver clerk and recorder's office what happens if a vote is cast for a candidate who withdrew.
Kwame Spearman withdrew his name from the race for Denver mayor. He endorsed Kelly Brough in the race.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Kwame Spearman withdrew his name from the Denver mayoral race Thursday, becoming the first in a crowded field of 17 candidates to drop out.

Ballots went out to Denver voters three days earlier, though, meaning some Denverites could have already voted for Spearman. Some, of course, could also not see the news and cast a vote for the Tattered Cover CEO between now and Election Day on April 4.

So, what happens if someone votes for a candidate that has pulled out of the race?

First, the candidate must file withdrawal paperwork with the city clerk’s office to be considered officially withdrawn from the race.

At that point, the Denver city clerk’s office tells Denver7, a vote for that candidate would not be counted. Instead, it would be listed as an “undervote,” or the equivalent of not making a selection at all on that portion of the ballot.

What about campaign funding?

Once a candidate has officially withdrawn, contributions to his or her campaign through Denver’s Fair Elections Fund (FEF) – the city’s publicly-funded campaign financing program – will end.

He can continue to use those funds to pay off any debts incurred before his withdrawal, but cannot use FEF dollars to pay off any expenses moving forward.

Kwame Spearman drops out of Denver mayor race, endorses Kelly Brough

