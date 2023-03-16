Denver mayoral candidate Kwame Spearman drops out of race, endorses Kelly Brough

DENVER — Kwame Spearman, the co-owner and CEO of Denver bookstore Tattered Cover, has dropped out of the race for Denver mayor.

Spearman spoke first with Denver7 about the decision.

“There are a lot of candidates on the ballot,” he said. “Every candidate – including myself – needs to evaluate their path to victory, and what’s best for the City of Denver."

Spearman went on to endorse Kelly Brough in the race.

“This is going to be a very tight race, and I want to ensure that a candidate who shares my political ideology is in the runoff,” he told Denver7 exclusively. “I also believe – and it's the way that I think broadly about diversity – is that when you have applicants who are all equal and similar, the tie goes to the runner... And in this case, we have an opportunity to elect our first female mayor.”

"I think my resources are better spent ensuring that she's the next mayor," he added. "And I think that's the right answer for the city of Denver as well."

Spearman's exit trims the mayoral candidate field to 16 candidates. You can get to know them all here.

BREAKING— Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman has withdrawn from the race to be Denver’s next Mayor. His first interview exclusive on Denver7 at 5. Now there are 16- He’s thrown his support to Kelly Brough. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/BFA0mM7nXM — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) March 16, 2023

Spearman had been campaigning as “Denver’s neighborhood mayor,” listing homelessness as the top issue facing the city.

“The way that I'm the most unique candidate in this race is I want to focus on our neighborhoods,” he said in an interview with Denver7 chief investigator Tony Kovaleski in February. “I want to have a neighborhood-by-neighborhood solution.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can watch Spearman's initial interview with Denver7 where he shared his platform and priorities.