Republicans say 'big, beautiful bill' will address states with high SNAP payment error, including Colorado

While Democrats assert that the "big, beautiful bill" will cut SNAP benefits, Republicans say the legislation will actually address high payment error rates in states, including Colorado.
DENVER — While Democrats assert that President Donald Trump's newly signed "big, beautiful bill" will cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Republicans say the legislation will actually address high payment error rates in states, including Colorado.

According to Republicans, the federal government will continue to fully fund the SNAP benefits for states with an error rate of 6% or less.

“Under Jared Polis, fraud, waste, and abuse in SNAP have increased. If Jared Polis can fix the state’s program and accurately pay Coloradans for the benefits they’re entitled to, SNAP benefits won’t be impacted. The responsibility for lost coverage falls squarely on Polis,” said Congressman Gabe Evans in a statement to Denver7.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Department of Human Services, which distributes SNAP, and the independent Colorado Fiscal Institute. Both confirmed Colorado's 2024 SNAP payment error rate was 9.97%, certainly above that 6% threshold.

CDHS reports that only eight states — Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming — are under 6%. Therefore, starting October 1, 2027, Colorado will be responsible for paying 10% of the state's SNAP benefits, which is estimated to cost between $120 million and $140 million per year.

The national payment error rate for fiscal year (FY) 2024 was 10.93%, according to CDHS.

CDHS said it is currently evaluating the impacts of this new federal spending bill on the 617,000 Coloradans who receive monthly benefits.

Area food banks, including Weld Food Bank, have told Denver7 that the spending bill will result in longer lines and less food that can be divvied among those seeking food assistance.

