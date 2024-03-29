Republican panel's selection to be Rep. Buck's likely replacement is a saving grace for Boebert

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Republican panel has made a surprising decision, choosing a former mayor, Greg Lopez, to be U.S. Rep. Ken Buck's likely replacement until the November general election, a saving grace for Rep. Lauren Boebert's bid for another term in Congress.

Lopez will run as the Republican candidate in the June special election following Buck's abrupt departure from office earlier this month.

Nine competitors had jostled for the special election nomination, including seven also running in the primary race against Boebert. The far-right congresswoman jumped into the race following a near loss in the seat she currently holds.