Rep. Pettersen first Colorado congressmember to urge Biden drop reelection bid

DENVER — U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado freshman Democratic congress member, on Friday called on President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid amid concerns over his age and recent debate performance.

Petterson is the first Colorado congress member to publicly call on Biden not to run and joins Colorado Senator Michael Bennet who said earlier this week he did not believe Biden could win the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

“I have deep admiration and love for Joe Biden and all he has done for our country, which is why this decision is so painful, but my son and my constituents can’t suffer the consequences of inaction at this critical moment,” said Petterson in a social media post.

“Joe Biden saved our country once, and I’m joining the growing number of people in my district and across the country to ask him to do it again. Please pass the torch to one of our many capable Democratic leaders so we have the best chance to defeat Donald Trump, who is the greatest threat to the foundation of this country that we have ever faced.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Brittany Pettersen