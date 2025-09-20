Reintroduced Ally's Act would require private insurers to cover specialized hearing devices

DENVER — Ally Tumblin, 16, was born without a right ear, and she needs a special hearing device that isn't always covered by insurance.

It's an insurance nightmare she and her mom, Melissa Tumblin, don't want others to have to worry about. That's why a bill, with Ally's name on it, was reintroduced with the help of Democratic Congressman Joe Neguse.

"This bill is 6 years old. I started when Ally was 9 years old, and she's now 16," Tumblin said.

Ally's Act would require private insurers to cover bone-anchored hearing devices, like what Ally uses, and cochlear implants.

"It's very disappointing when you find something that can help your child, then insurance says, 'no,'" Melissa said.

Initially, Ally was able to receive the specialized device that she wore on a headband, but it cost thousands of dollars and was denied by their insurance company.

"Private insurers shouldn't have the authority who gets to hear and who doesn't," Melissa said.

According to Melissa, less than 500,000 people across the nation need a bone-conductive hearing device or cochlear implant, and about half of them get denied coverage.

"So Ally's Act would make coverage fair and consistent. That is what this bill would do," she said.

The family has new insurance, and just last year, Ally was able to get a device implanted, but insurance issues persist for many families. That is why their fight continues.