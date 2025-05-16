Polis vetoes contentious labor bill that would have reshaped Colorado's unionization laws

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis on Friday vetoed a contentious labor bill that would have reshaped Colorado's unionization laws.

Senate Bill 25-005, also known as the Worker Protection Act, aimed to make it easier for employees to form labor unions by eliminating the state's unique requirement for a second election.

Colorado is the only state that requires workers interested in forming a union to hold two elections. The first election, which requires a simple majority vote, officially recognizes the union. The second election, which authorizes the union to negotiate a union security agreement clause with the company, requires 75% approval.

Supporters said the bill would empower workers and create a more level playing field.

“To level the playing field in Colorado for working people is a good thing to do,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105, which has strongly backed the measure.

However, opponents warned that the bill could have broader economic consequences for Colorado.

“It’ll lead to inflation, absolutely,” said Jesse Mallory with Americans for Prosperity Colorado. “That’s what it’ll absolutely do, make things cost more.”



Polis had been under increasing pressure from labor advocates and business groups to take action on the bill. The governor vetoed the legislation Friday at 2:04 p.m.

In his veto letter, Polis called the state's two-election framework "a unique 'hybrid,' allowing for union security unlike "open shop" states, but requiring a high threshold of approval to achieve it."

"To be clear, I believe there must be a high threshold of worker participation and approval to allow for bargaining over mandatory wage deduction. And SB 25-005 does not satisfy that threshold, which is why I am vetoing the bill," the governor wrote.



At a press conference last week, Polis expressed frustration that compromise negotiations between labor and business groups failed, despite his encouragement.

“We were seeking a way to get a policy that would have the buy-in to be stable,” Polis said. “And unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the sponsors and our best efforts — and many in both the labor and business community — we did not quite get there.”

He referenced those frustrations in his veto letter, saying, "I am disappointed we did not find common ground that would have resulted in me signing an updated and fairer Labor Peace Act."

The governor said he is open to changing the Labor Peace Act, but does not believe Senate Bill 25-002 is the solution.

"I thank both sides for negotiating and putting real offers on the table that were substantially different from their starting positions. Unfortunately, while both sides moved their positions, labor and business missed an opportunity this year to modernize this outdated law while providing lasting certainty to Colorado workers and businesses," Polis wrote. "I encourage both sides to continue conversations so that we can make progress on this issue."