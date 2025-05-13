Polis under pressure over labor bill as debate over workers’ rights heats up

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis is under increasing pressure from labor advocates and business groups as he weighs whether to sign or veto a contentious labor bill that could reshape the state’s unionization laws.

Senate Bill 25-005, also known as the Worker Protection Act, aims to make it easier for employees to form labor unions by eliminating Colorado’s unique requirement for a second election.

Supporters say the bill would empower workers and create a more level playing field.

“To level the playing field in Colorado for working people is a good thing to do,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105, which has strongly backed the measure.

But opponents warn the bill could have broader economic consequences for Colorado.

“It’ll lead to inflation, absolutely,” said Jesse Mallory with Americans for Prosperity Colorado. “That’s what it’ll absolutely do, make things cost more.”

Politics Hundreds rally in support of Colorado bill that would ease union formation Brandon Richard

With the bill now on Polis’ desk, both sides are urging him to act. Labor advocates are pushing for his signature, while business groups are lobbying for a veto.

At a press conference last week, Polis expressed frustration that compromise negotiations between labor and business groups failed, despite his encouragement.

“We were seeking a way to get a policy that would have the buy-in to be stable,” Polis said. “And unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the sponsors and our best efforts — and many in both the labor and business community — we did not quite get there.”

At the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Colorado Competitive Council’s annual State of the State on Tuesday, business leaders said they “faithfully and authentically” offered numerous compromises during negotiations.

“We, along with a statewide coalition of business and economic development organizations, are respectfully requesting the governor to veto Senate Bill 5,” said Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J.J. Ament.

Polis has not yet announced what he will do. He has until June 6 to either sign or veto the bill. If he takes no action, it will automatically become law without his signature.

Labor organizations launch campaign for 2026 ballot measure

Meanwhile, the broader debate over workers’ rights in Colorado continues.

KMGH-TV Labor organizers are collecting signatures for a 2026 ballot measure.

On Tuesday, Colorado Worker Rights United, a coalition of labor and community groups, launched a new campaign to collect signatures for a proposed ballot initiative that would require employers to have “just cause” when firing workers.

“And so, what this ballot measure would do would eliminate that ability for any employer in the state to fire anybody for any reason that they see fit,” Felix-Sowy said. “You’d have to have cause.”

If organizers gather enough valid signatures, the measure will appear on the November 2026 ballot — a sign that Colorado’s battles over labor policy may continue well beyond this year.