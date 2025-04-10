Polis signs watered-down semiautomatic gun restriction bill into law

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a watered-down but still controversial semiautomatic gun restriction bill on Thursday.

In its original form, Senate Bill 25-003 would have outright banned the manufacture, distribution, transfer, sale, or purchase of a "specified semiautomatic firearm," which includes semiautomatic rifles and shotguns, as well as gas-operated semiautomatic handguns with a detachable ammunition magazine. However, in February, Colorado Senate Democrats amended the bill so that those guns could still be sold if a buyer first takes a training course.

The course must include information on firearm deaths associated with mental illness, Colorado’s red flag law, and victim awareness and empathy. Before they can take the course, applicants must undergo a criminal background check and obtain a firearms safety course eligibility card.

The legislation does not affect guns that Coloradans already own and, instead, adds restrictions for new purchases of certain gas-powered semi-automatic guns that accept detachable magazines.

The bill was first introduced in January and has seen countless hours of testimony and debate. On Thursday, Gov. Polis signed Senate Bill 25-003 into law.

“I am focused on improving public safety and making Colorado one of the top ten safest states in the country. This bill ensures that our Second Amendment rights are protected and that Coloradans can continue to purchase the gun of their choice for sport, hunting, self-defense, or home defense. I am confident that this bill contributes to improving public safety in our state by helping to ensure an educated and trained gun owner community, including gun safety and safe storage,” said Polis in a statement. “This law is not a ban, and I have been clear that I oppose banning types of firearms. Proper gun safety education and training, however, are key components of public safety and responsible gun ownership.”

The legislation takes effect on Aug. 1, 2026.

Supporters say the bill targets weapons commonly used in mass shootings, like the AR-15, and will save lives.

State Rep. Meg Froelich, one of the bill’s prime sponsors, said the bill would help the state enforce its ban on magazines larger than 15 rounds. She also sees it as a sign to the public that lawmakers are committed to addressing the issue of gun violence, even if similar efforts have stalled in recent years.

“I am just tremendously grateful to the people who've been coming to the Capitol for decades, including gun violence survivors, and I'm still tremendously moved by their activism,” Froelich told Denver7 after the bill passed through the Colorado House of Representatives. “I think that's really what we voted on today was to honor our promises to them.”

Many gun owners strongly oppose the bill. Gun advocate groups like Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) argue among the bill’s issues is it fails to establish the funding or staffing necessary for this new permit-to-purchase system. They also argue it’s vague and unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners.

“All they want to do is they want to chip away, once again, at the Second Amendment,” said Ian Escalante, executive director of RMGO. “It's completely arbitrary. You're going to have to go through this long, drawn-out process of buying your rights back. And the legislators up there, they don't really seem to care.”

RMGO told Denver7 in February that if the bill is signed into law, the group would consider suing the state.

The Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) condemned the bill in a statement.

“We are resolute in our response,” said Ray Elliott, president of the CSSA. “The Colorado State Shooting Association is actively exploring every legal option to challenge this unconstitutional law. Our legal team is preparing to contest Senate Bill 3, and we are committed to pursuing justice through every available avenue.”

Colorado Democrats, on the other hand, praised the legislation in a press release through the General Assembly Democrats group.

“High-capacity magazines are what put the ‘mass’ into mass shootings, which is why over a decade ago Colorado Democrats passed legislation to prohibit magazines that hold over 15 rounds of ammunition,” said State Sen. Tom Sullivan, a sponsor of the bill, in a statement. “This legislation is another in the list of policies I have worked on to develop evidence-based solutions and reduce gun violence of all types. The people of Colorado have mandated that we do something about the public health crisis that is gun violence, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Polis also signed into law Senate Bill 25-059, which aims to bolster the state's response to mass shootings. Under the bill, the Division of Criminal Justice within the Department of Public Safety is required to apply for, accept and expend federal or other available grant money to improve the state's response, including funding to support victim services.