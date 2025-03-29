Colorado Senate passes semiautomatic gun restriction bill, sending it to Gov. Polis' desk

DENVER — The Colorado Senate passed a contentious gun bill on Friday, sending it to Governor Jared Polis' desk.

Senate Bill 25-003 would not affect guns that Coloradans already own but would add restrictions for new purchases of certain gas-powered semi-automatic guns that accept detachable magazines. Buyers would first need to complete a training course and get approval from their county sheriff.

The bill was first introduced in January and has seen countless hours of testimony and debate. It has also seen opposition from both parties and more than 30 amendments.

Supporters say the bill would target weapons commonly used in mass shootings, like the AR-15, and save lives.

State Rep. Meg Froelich, one of the bill’s prime sponsors, said the bill would help the state enforce its ban on magazines larger than 15 rounds. But she also sees it as a sign to the public that lawmakers are committed to addressing the issue of gun violence, even if similar efforts have stalled in recent years.

“I am just tremendously grateful to the people who've been coming to the Capitol for decades, including gun violence survivors, and I'm still tremendously moved by their activism,” Froelich told Denver7 after the bill passed through the Colorado House of Representatives on Monday. “I think that's really what we voted on today was to honor our promises to them.”



Colorado semiautomatic gun restriction bill one step closer to becoming law

Many gun owners strongly oppose the bill. Gun advocate groups like Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) argue among the bill’s issues is it fails to establish the funding or staffing necessary for this new permit-to-purchase system. They also argue it’s vague and unfairly targets law-abiding gun owners.

“All they want to do is they want to chip away, once again, at the Second Amendment,” said Ian Escalante, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. “It's completely arbitrary. You're going to have to go through this long, drawn-out process of buying your rights back. And the legislators up there, they don't really seem to care.”

The bill was sent back to the Colorado Senate for a final vote after the Colorado House of Representatives approved the most recent amendments. It was approved by the Colorado Senate on Friday and now heads to Governor Jared Polis' desk for signature.

RMGO told Denver7 in February that if the bill is signed into law, the group would consider suing the state.