Polis orders flags to full-staff for Trump's inauguration on Monday

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be raised to full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

President Joe Biden ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for 30 days of mourning following the death of former President James Earl Carter, Jr. on Dec. 29, 2024.

According to the governor's office, flags will be raised to full-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the inauguration. They will then be lowered again to half-staff for the remainder of the 30 days of mourning until Jan. 28.

House Speaker House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Jan. 20 for the inauguration.

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," Johnson said Tuesday in a statement. "The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

Trump will officially become the 47th president at noon on Monday (10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time). Denver7 will have live coverage of the inauguration on our streaming platforms.