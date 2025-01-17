Coloradans traveling to D.C. for Trump's inauguration Monday

WASHINGTON — Coloradans have already started arriving in Washington, D.C., for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday.

Despite the cold weather forcing the inauguration inside the U.S. Capitol, Trump’s supporters aren’t letting it stop their celebration.

Monday will mark the first time in 40 years cold weather will force a presidential inauguration indoors.

“My thought is probably a lot of people will still be on the mall,” said Heidi Ganahl, a former Republican Colorado gubernatorial candidate. “I know people are hardy. They don't mind the cold weather especially for something like this.”

Ganahl is among the hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters expected in the nation’s capital for the inauguration.

“I've never been to an inauguration before. I'm super excited,” said Ganahl. “I'm going with my daughter, my husband, some friends, and really interested to see all the festivities.”

Ganahl is also the founder of the Rocky Mountain Voice, a conservative news site. She said they will be live streaming several inaugural events.

Several balls are planned for Monday night.

“I'm busily trying to figure out what to wear like most people and trying to figure out how to stay warm while we're going to these balls,” Ganahl said.

KMGH-TV Former Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl plans to visit Washington, D.C. for President-elect Trump's inauguration.

Other Coloradans, like Scott Shamblin, are already in D.C., where he said security is tight.

“You can't go anywhere without seeing some kind of Capitol Police or Homeland Security,” Shamblin said. “U.S. Air Force is walking around everywhere. Everywhere you go, there is security.”

Ganahl and Shamblin said they look forward to the next four years.

“I believe there's a bit of hope in the air, and I think that's what we're going to feel in D.C.,” said Ganahl.

“I'm tired of spending a lot of money on gas. I'm looking forward to cheaper groceries,” said Shamblin.

Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents the 8th Congressional District, believes both parties can work together.

“I think there's absolutely going to be common ground that we can find,” said Evans. “We all agree on the basic premise that we should have a safe community, we should have affordable communities, we should have the ability for people to succeed and actually live the American Dream.”

But Congressman Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents the 6th Congressional District, which includes most of Aurora, is worried about Trump's mass deportation plan.

“I'm going to be very clear about this: If there's any attempt whatsoever to target children, target families and the innocent, I will defend those folks using every resource and every power I have available,” Crow said.

Trump will officially become the 47th president at noon on Monday (10 a.m. Mountain Time). Denver7 will have live coverage of the inauguration on our streaming platforms.