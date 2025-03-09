Over 1K people from Colorado's 7th congressional district voice concerns at town hall meeting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The line was wrapped around the corner at Alameda International High School in Lakewood on Saturday as more than a thousand people from Colorado’s 7th Congressional District attended a town hall.

The meeting was hosted by Democratic leaders Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is running for Colorado governor.

Sig Arnesen drove from Evergreen to voice his concerns to elected officials.

“We want to hear what's happening, what's going to be done,” he said.

Rep. Pettersen and Weiser answered constituents' questions on Social Security and federal worker layoffs.

“The layoffs that are happening are violating the law. That's why I'm part of a multi-state coalition to defend the law, protect federal workers, ensure that they get the notice period that the law requires they be given,” said Weiser.

Trump has said he’s targeting fraud, waste and abuse in a bloated federal government.

Another concern addressed during the town hall was Medicaid.

In February, House Republicans passed a budget blueprint that could spell out cuts to the service.

State Republican leaders, including Rep. Gabe Evans- supported that budget resolution.

“I am committed to making sure we are good stewards of taxpayer money. We are cutting fraud, waste, and abuse to deliver the maximum potential to folks who rely on this critical service,” said Evans.

CD 7 leaders said Saturday’s town hall was a chance to ease some of those concerns.

“I think that it is a symbol of the broad concerns that we have here in Colorado and in Jefferson County about what's to come, what's happening in Congress, and people feeling very afraid of what the future holds,” said Pettersen.