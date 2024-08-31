As Dave Williams refuses to step down, a court may have to decide who will lead Colorado Republicans

DENVER — The man elected as the new chairman of the Colorado Republican Party is asking a court to declare him the party’s legitimate leader.

It's been nearly a week since members of the Republican State Central Committee elected Eli Bremer as the party's new chair after voting to remove Dave Williams as chairman of the party. They also voted to remove two of Williams’ allies, Hope Scheppelman and Anna Ferguson from their leadership positions as vice-chair and secretary, respectively.

The latest in a saga that started in late spring comes after months of infighting within the state party over a blast email sent by the Colorado GOP and signed by Williams in early June in which the party accused the LGBTQI+ community of being “godless groomers” who want to harm children while it called for the burning of Pride flags.

Since then, Denver7 has reported on councilmembers abandoning the party, county Republicans banding together to call on Williams to resign, followed by the state party calling for a special meeting to decide his fate, and on his eventual ouster over the weekend.

“This wasn't a Fiat. This wasn't a coup,” said Todd Watkins, the vice-chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party. “The body decided to remove them and the body decided whom to put in their place. So, this was a true grassroots, We The People effort.”

Bremer told Denver7 he was looking forward to getting to work.

“It's going to be a big task, you know, the election's really just about two months away, ballots are going to be going out in a matter of weeks,” said Bremer. “We've got a lot of work to do, but our team is up for the task.”

Though Republican leaders across the state, including six of the party's congressional nominees, recognize Bremer as chairman, Williams refuses to step aside, calling the election a fraud.

Now, Bremer and members of the central committee are asking an El Paso County court to declare the special meeting held on Aug. 24 was legitimate and that Williams and his allies were legitimately removed.

As Dave Williams refuses to step down, a court may have to decide who will lead Colorado Republicans

In a new court filing, they accuse Williams and his allies of “breach of contract” for failing to abide by the removal vote and continuing to claim authority over the central committee.

“Defendants—the officers removed— refuse to acknowledge their removal and continue to exercise control over party property including bank accounts, office space, and web domains,” the complaint reads. “This lawsuit seeks to vindicate the party’s control over its own affairs and leadership.”

Williams and his allies have gone to great lengths to stay in power, even holding a meeting under a bridge in Bayfield, Colorado, last month, more than five hours away from where the party normally conducts business.

Scheppelman posted video of the meeting online.

The video is also cited in Bremer’s complaint.

The meeting lasted less than five minutes and was used as a procedural move by Williams allies to allow them to reconvene Aug. 31 in Castle Rock, which they claim will be the only “official” and “legitimate” meeting to determine the rightful leaders of the party.

The meeting will be held at Rock Church, 4881 Cherokee Dr. in Castle Rock, at 9 a.m.

A request for comment to the Colorado Republican Party was not returned Friday.