Colorado Republicans submit petition for special meeting to decide fate of party chairman Dave Williams

DENVER — Colorado Republican leaders have submitted a petition calling for a special meeting in order to decide the fate of party chairman Dave Williams.

In a press release Wednesday, the Republican State Central Committee announced it had gathered signatures of more than 25% of the committee requesting a special meeting to vote on Williams's removal.

The backlash against Williams follows a blast email from the Colorado GOP that was signed by the chairman, in which the party accused the LGBTQ+ community of being “godless groomers” who want to harm children.

On its official profile on X, formerly Twitter, the Colorado GOP also called for the burning of Pride flags.

In a lengthy statement, state Republican leaders decried the chairman’s behavior, which they said was “continually encouraging division instead of unifying the party" and added that the email signed by Williams “is not in alignment with the voices of over one million Republicans and Conservatives in the state of Colorado.”

“As County Republican Party leaders, the time has come for us to say we have had enough,” the statement from Jefferson County Republicans reads. “We are asking Mr. Williams to immediately resign his position as Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party. We urge him to step down to allow us to bring in a new Chair who will help build our party, support all our candidates and county organizations, and bring unity.”

The Colorado GOP chairman said in a blast email he would not apologize and planned to publicize the list of those who signed the letter calling for the special meeting.

"Again, we make no apologies for standing against those who would groom or confuse children into transgender procedures that would mutilate and chemically castrate them," the Colorado GOP email, which was signed by Williams, reads.

Williams, who was running for Congress in Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, lost the Republican primary Tuesday to Jeff Crank.

Williams was one of 16 candidates to receive the party's endorsement. Our partners at Colorado Public Radio report that 14 of the 16 endorsed candidates, including Williams, were rejected by voters.

According to CPR, if the executive committee finds there are enough valid signatures, the removal vote will be placed on the agenda for a special meeting on August 31.