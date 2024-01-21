Watch Now
Lauren Boebert switched districts in a bid to stay in Congress. Winning over voters won't be easy

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, arrives to meet with fellow Republicans behind closed doors as Republicans hold its leadership candidate forum, where everyone running for a post must make their case to the membership, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 11:59:05-05

LAST CHANCE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to run for election on the plains.

While her new district is more conservative, Republican voters wait with a hands-on-hips skepticism for a good explanation.

The move is the latest in Boebert’s string of headline-grabbers as a divisive far-right lawmaker, which has thrust her onto the national stage with a brand of white-hot, far-right political activism.

Boebert will have to parlay that national brand in a packed primary race with a number of prominent, home-grown opponents eager to name her “carpetbagger” and local people who say their votes still need earning.

