Lauren Boebert switched districts in a bid to stay in Congress. Winning over voters won't be easy

LAST CHANCE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to run for election on the plains.
While her new district is more conservative, Republican voters wait with a hands-on-hips skepticism for a good explanation.
The move is the latest in Boebert’s string of headline-grabbers as a divisive far-right lawmaker, which has thrust her onto the national stage with a brand of white-hot, far-right political activism.
Boebert will have to parlay that national brand in a packed primary race with a number of prominent, home-grown opponents eager to name her “carpetbagger” and local people who say their votes still need earning.
