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In win for Colorado GOP, judge rules that state makes it too hard to close primaries to unaffiliated voters

Voter-passed 2016 ballot initiative’s requirements put a ‘severe burden’ on political parties, judge finds
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David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, early ballots wait in bins to be sorted in the Denver Elections Division headquarters in Denver. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Colorado’s practice of sending mail-in ballots to every registered voter is unconstitutional. and voters should only vote in person on Election Day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
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A federal judge has struck down a key part of a 2016 ballot initiative that sets a high threshold for Colorado political parties to close their primary elections to unaffiliated voters, delivering a significant win to conservatives within the state Republican Party.

The ruling did not fully strike down Proposition 108, which opened up primaries to participation by party faithful and unaffiliated voters alike. But in the decision issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Philip A. Brimmer wrote that the law puts a “severe burden” on parties that want to opt out of the open primaries.

He ruled that part of the law violates the First Amendment’s protections of the freedom of association.

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The law says that if a political party wants to close its primary so that only its own registered voters can participate, three-quarters of that party’s central committee must vote in support of the change. That threshold is unconstitutionally high, Brimmer wrote.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

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