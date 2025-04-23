Immigrant protection bill passes Colorado Senate, moves to House

DENVER — Amid the Trump administration’s hard stance on immigration, a bill that would provide more protections to undocumented immigrants in Colorado passed the state Senate on Monday.

Senate Bill 25-276 would expand the state’s protections on disclosing personal information — including immigration status — and further limit cooperation with federal agents over civil immigration issues, restricting their access to non-public areas inside places like jails, schools and hospitals.

“We're in unprecedented times where people are being unjustly targeted, incarcerated, removed, deported, and we sit in a position where we may be able to push back,” State Sen. Jesse Danielson, a Democrat who represents District 22 in Jefferson County, said on the Senate floor Monday.



Read the bill below

Critics say among their concerns is that the bill does too much to block immigration enforcement, a federal issue.

“We are a nation of immigrants… we're a nation of laws as well,” State Sen. Paul Lundeen, an El Paso County Republican, said Monday. “And my interpretation is that this particular law goes too far.”

Rep. Lorena Garcia, a sponsor of the bill, said she isn’t worried about potential retaliation toward the state of Colorado from President Donald Trump if the bill were to become law.

“We are in unprecedented times, and with that requires courage,” she told Denver7 Tuesday. “The laws that we create in this state are about upholding the civil rights and the constitutional rights of everyone who lives in this state.”

Gov. Jared Polis has the right to veto the law if it advances through the House. A spokesperson for the governor’s office told Denver7 Tuesday, “Governor Polis’ administration has expressed concerns about the original legislation but looks forward to working with legislators throughout the process on amendments that would help gain his support. He will review the legislation as it changes through the process.”

The bill saw five amendments on Monday before it passed the Senate vote. One of them clarifies the bill does not intend to “interfere with criminal investigations and proceedings that are authorized by the judicial process.”

“We have been working very, very, very diligently with the governor's office, and we are getting to a really good place,” Garcia added. “We will get to the finish line, and I'm confident that the governor will be signing this bill.”

First, the bill moves to the House, with about two weeks to go in this legislative session.