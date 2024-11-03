How last-minute Colorado voters can cast their ballot before Election Day

DENVER — Are you a procrastinating voter? If so, fear not. There's still time to cast your ballot for it to be counted in the 2024 election.

Colorado County Clerk's Association Director Matt Crane told Denver7 that Colorado voters can register to vote until Election Day.

"If you're somebody who hasn't voted yet, you still have plenty of time," said Crane. "You just need to bring with you an acceptable form of ID.”

There are 19 accepted forms of ID in Colorado to vote, including a valid Colorado driver's license or a state-issued ID card. You can register online to vote at www.GoVoteColorado.gov, where you can also find a list of accepted IDs.

⠀

You can also register in person at a Colorado DMV office, armed forces recruitment office, or any federal, state, or local government office.

If you were planning to vote with a mail-in ballot, you must drop it off in person since the deadline to mail it has passed.

“Do not put it in the mail at this point. It won’t come back to us in time," said Crane. "You can take it to any drop box in the state, and it will get back to your county.”

You can also read Denver7’s in-depth voter guide which breaks down everything you need to know for the 2024 November election including important dates:



Friday, Oct. 11: The first day mail ballots are sent out to registered Colorado voter



The first day mail ballots are sent out to registered Colorado voter Monday, Oct. 21 : The first day county drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots. Drop boxes will stay open through 7 p.m. on Election Day.



: The first day county drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots. Drop boxes will stay open through 7 p.m. on Election Day. Monday, Oct. 28: The last day to register to vote to be able to receive a ballot by mail. Anyone not registered to vote by this date will have to vote in-person.



The last day to register to vote to be able to receive a ballot by mail. Anyone not registered to vote by this date will have to vote in-person. Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Election Day: Not registered to vote yet? You can still register to vote in-person at the closest polling center in your county if you're in line before 7 p.m.



Not registered to vote yet? You can still register to vote in-person at the closest polling center in your county if you're in line before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Last day to fix any issue with your ballot before it can be counted (for example, you forgot to sign it or election officials need to confirm your signature).

The Colorado Secretary of State's website has a ballot drop-off locator you can access here. Denver voters can find their nearest ballot drop-off location (as well as nearest voting center and mobile vote centers) by clicking here.