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How Colorado wildfire evacuees can still vote on this primary election day: Guidance from Secretary of State

Denver Clerk and Recorder shares last-minute info ahead of primary election
Tuesday is primary election day for Colorado
Fire danger remains extremely high across western Colorado
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DENVER — As wildfires across the state have prompted evacuation orders for many residents, the Colorado Secretary of State is offering guidance on how those impacted who wish to vote can still cast their ballots on this primary election day.

Registered voters who were forced to evacuate can visit any voter center across the state to request and receive a replacement ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said Tuesday morning. Or request an emergency ballot here. Those eligible voters who visit a voter center outside their home county will only be able to vote in statewide races.

Those who can get to another voter center within their home county will be able to cast their ballots in all local contests.

Any of the impacted evacuees who still have access to their mail-in ballots can return them to any drop box or voter center in the state by 7 p.m. Tuesday and it will make it back to the local county clerk to be counted, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office said.

Voter center and drop box locations across the state can be found here. Impacted evacuees can also contact their county clerks with questions. Their specific information can be found here.

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