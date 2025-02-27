GOP budget blueprint narrowly passes House. Here's what it could mean for Colorado.

DENVER — After hours of back-and-forth, House Republicans, including Colorado lawmakers, ultimately adopted the GOP budget blueprint along party lines.

The proposal includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks and $2 trillion in spending cuts, which could significantly impact Colorado.

“Because I'm committed to making life affordable and safe for Americans and Coloradans, I voted for this bill,” said Colo. Rep. Gabe Evans, a Fort Lupton Republican, in a video posted to X.

Tuesday's 217-215 vote is a crucial step in President Donald Trump's legislative agenda, which includes a $880 billion reduction in health and energy programs.

Colorado’s House Democrats rushed to cast their "no" votes, including Rep. Brittany Pettersen, who flew to Washington four weeks after giving birth.

“Unfortunately, I wasn't given the opportunity to vote remotely after giving birth, but I wasn't going to let that stop me from being here to represent my constituents and vote "no" on this disastrous Republican budget proposal,” she said.

Uncertainty over the federal budget proposal stems from concerns that it could ultimately lead to significant Medicaid cuts, which would significantly impact Coloradans.

But experts say it's hard to predict the "how" since specific budget cuts have yet to be determined.

“A vast majority of the cuts that they're being asked to make probably aren't going to be covered by the non-healthcare elements. So, the big question in Colorado is really about how much? And if and how much Medicaid will be touched?” explained Metro State University professor of political science Robert Preuhs.

Preuhs told Denver7 that the federal budget will trickle down and impact the state's budget.

“Our state legislators will certainly see probably another year of tough decisions in terms of a budget,” he said.

Some Republicans say changing Medicaid isn't the same as eliminating popular programs.

It's also important to note that the bill isn’t final yet, and it’s already facing pushback from moderate Senate Republicans.