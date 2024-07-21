Colorado leaders react to Joe Biden’s decision to end his bid for reelection

DENVER — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection.

In a letter to the nation posted to social media, Biden announced Sunday that he would no longer seek reelection and is ending his 2024 presidential campaign.

He quickly followed that up by backing Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place in the race.

After Sunday’s announcement, several Colorado leaders expressed their opinion:

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D) posted the following on X:

"For more than 50 years in public service, President Biden has always put the country before any personal concern or ambitions. It’s just who he is."

"His presidency – and career – will be remembered alongside Roosevelt’s and Johnson’s for its scale, magnitude, and lasting impact on American society. More than anything, I’m thankful Joe Biden has given so much to this country over a lifetime of service."

Sen. Michael Bennet (D) released the following statement:

“America is a better, stronger country because of President Biden’s decades of public service and dedication to the American Dream.

“Four years ago, President Biden was the only person in the country who could beat Donald Trump. He overcame Trump’s chaos and contempt for our nation’s long-held commitment to pluralism, civil rights, and the rule of law. He rejected Ronald Reagan’s failed trickle-down economics, and championed working American families.

“President Biden deserves all honor for his record in office. In one of his first acts, he expanded the Child Tax Credit - the largest investment in children and working families in generations. He passed the most significant infrastructure bill since President Eisenhower to rebuild our roads, bridges, and airports, and brought home America’s semiconductor industry - creating thousands of high-paying jobs. He took on Big Pharma to curb drug prices and won, and passed the most significant climate bill in world history. President Biden not only restored our fractured alliances but made them stronger. He reinvigorated democracy around the world, and made America safer in the process.

“President Biden embodies the decency, integrity, and leadership to which all of us in public service should aspire.

“Today, we owe President Biden a debt of gratitude that we may never be able to repay. We may not know what comes next, but by passing the torch to a new standard bearer, President Biden has again given us the chance to beat Donald Trump and give our children the future they deserve. Thank you, President Biden.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement:

“President Biden is a true partner to Colorado, and a proud patriot. Throughout his decades of service to this country, and especially during his service as Vice President to President Obama and over the last four years as President, he has helped lead the United States through many great successes. President Biden is now, and has always been, there for Coloradans during times of grief and moments of triumph. He has helped Colorado deliver more low-cost clean energy, address climate change, improve our roads and bridges with historic federal funding, and supported Colorado as we fought to preserve our public lands. This could not have been an easy decision but it is the right one, and Joe Biden promised Americans he would always do what’s right for our country and once again he has delivered. I know President Biden and Jill are making this choice with the future of Americans in their hearts. The United States cannot afford another potential four years of a disastrous Trump presidency that would trample on rights and freedoms, derail our economy, increase costs and harm our international standing. Coloradans and I are deeply grateful to President Biden for his incredible leadership and his unrelenting commitment to the country we all love.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D) released the following statement:

“Joe Biden is one of the most effective and consequential presidents in American history. He has always put our country first. In 2020, President Biden saved us from a second Trump term and by stepping aside he may have done so again.

“As a soldier and now as a Congressman, I have felt an unshakeable duty to protect our democracy, people, and ideals. This moment is no different. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and would make our country unrecognizable. We must unite and defeat him in November.

“I am confident Americans will rise up and meet this moment.

“Onward to victory.”

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) posted the following on X:

"After three and a half years of total failure, Biden is out of the race. They can nominate anyone they want to replace him, but it’s all the same. The problem was never just Joe Biden, though he was a major problem, it was and is the Democrat agenda. Trump will resoundingly defeat whichever failed candidate they put up in Biden’s place. Onwards to victory!"

Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, released the following statement:

“I am grateful for President Biden’s many years of service and deep commitment to the American people, and I believe this decision is what’s best for our country. In the last four years, the president has provided stable global leadership while passing bipartisan legislation to invest in our infrastructure, create jobs, and support schools and local governments through the pandemic. Colorado House Democrats are focused on our vision for Colorado and will continue delivering results that build a more affordable state where everyone can thrive.”

Colorado House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, released the following statement:

“Under President Biden’s leadership, job creation is reaching record highs, and unions and workers have made historic gains. I’m proud of the progress this administration has made to advance gun violence prevention policies and increase services for victims of domestic violence. For Latinos and people of color, this administration has continually tackled the critical issues facing our communities. However, it is time to focus on our future and what’s at stake.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston posted the following on X:

"President Biden, thank you for your leadership and your legacy. This letter will take its place in the primary documents of American history as an example of what it means to love your country more than yourself."